News Alert: Fire strikes home on White Birch Road in Weston

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by mutual aid from neighboring towns, combatted a house fire tonight on White Birch Road in Weston.

Neighbor Woody Bliss, who is also a member of the police commission, said he heard an explosion around 9 p.m. that came from the house. He said the fire was located in the back half of the house with flames shooting up as high as the tree tops.

He said the house had been vacant for some time and no one appeared to be home at the time of the fire.

Bliss said he saw firefighters from Georgetown, Westport, Wilton, and Greenwich assisting with the fire. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to the front of the house, Bliss said.

The address of the home and name of the owner has not been confirmed at this time.

“Our local volunteer firemen did a tremendous job containing this fire and we’re thankful to neighboring towns that sent additional personnel to help combat it,” said Bliss.