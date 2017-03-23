Weston finance board ponders state budget cuts

The Weston Board of Finance held a special meeting to discuss the town and school budgets in light of proposed state budget cuts that could have a huge impact on Weston.

In February, the selectmen approved a proposed $49.90-million education budget request, and a proposed $12.84-million town budget request for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposed state budget would require Weston to send $2.35 million to Hartford, one-third of the cost of the teacher pension program that the state has historically covered in full. Additionally, Weston’s Educational Cost Sharing grant from the state is expected to be zeroed out. Two years ago, the grant was $948,000.

The state budget has not yet been voted on by the state legislature, but First Selectman Nina Daniel has said that Weston’s three state elected officials, Rep. Adam Dunsby, Sen. Tony Hwang and Sen. Toni Boucher, have advised the town to prepare for the worst.

“We need to look at this like we are going to take a significant hit,” said finance board member Bob Ferguson at the March 16 finance board meeting. “Weston is going to be faced with this again and again. We know the state needs money; it’s really just a matter of how they get it.”

Ferguson said if the state budget is approved, Weston will have to get creative in how it sends the money to Hartford.

“We will have to cut the town budget to some degree and we will have to cut the school budget to some degree,” said Ferguson. “We would have to use the reserve fund to some degree and we’d have to raise the mill rate. The town needs to balance the interests of everybody to try and weather this storm.”

Finance board member Allan Grauberd said there is a real possibility of a “halfway through the year tax hike” if the state budget is approved and no cuts are made from the Weston’s current budget.

“I’m not saying we know how much that would be or how much is going through the general fund,” he said, adding that it’s a possibility the town and schools may need to “eat some more money.”

Finance board Chairman Steve Ezzes said there is no easy way out of the situation with the state, adding that the town may need to make some hard decisions in the future.

“If we’re sitting here a year from now and having this discussion and our government is exactly the same size as it is now and every department stays exactly the same, then we have failed,” said Ezzes. “This is a wake-up call and it’s about time time people paid attention.”

Ezzes specifically emphasized Weston’s dispatch center and Parks and Recreation department as areas where money could be saved by regionalizing with other towns.

“Should we look at dispatch? Yes. Should we look at Parks and Recreation? We have a Parks and Rec employee that is one of the highest paid town employees — why don’t we consolidate that with a bigger town?” asked Ezzes.

Ezzes acknowledged potential labor issues, but said the town should be confronting those issues today and not a year from now.

“If someone said, ‘You don’t have any more money, what are you going to do about it?’ you’re going to make hard decisions,” said Ezzes.

Finance board member Dick Bochinski said it would be unwise to use an uncertain state situation to start slashing at the proposed budgets.

“I don’t think we should be using this as an opportunity to hurt services in both the school and selectmen’s budget,” he said. “What do we gain? We don’t know what’s going to happen with the state.”

Zeroed budget

Grauberd asked if the budget makers would be willing to show what a budget with no increase for both the town and the school would look like.

“If we’re going to ask the town folks to make a choice [about the budget], we should show them what no budget increase would look like,” he said.

Grauberd said showing a proposed zeroed-out budget would allow people to have a more educated opinion and decide whether they would be willing to pay more in taxes based on exactly what is cut.

Finance board member Melissa Koller agreed. “I know we can’t require the Board of Education or the Board of Selectmen to tell us what a zero increase looks like, but maybe it’s to their advantage if they do that,” she said.

Koller said it’s the finance board’s job to really listen at the upcoming budget public hearing on Wednesday, March 29, so the board can see how the town wants to spend its money.

“There will be a vocal minority who say that any tax increase is unacceptable,” said Grauberd. “We represent everyone in this town, not just people who insist a flat tax rate is the prime objective.”

Grauberd said there are “many people,” including younger families, in town who don’t mind tax increases. He specifically cited more than 70 people who have emailed him to request that the Board of Finance not cut the $250,000 capital budget line item for air conditioning in parts of Hurlbutt Elementary School.

“I will be clear at the town budget meeting that if we don’t plan for this now the rain clouds could come in six months and the townspeople may get a nasty new tax bill in the mail,” said Grauberd. “Every town around us is going to [have taxes] go up a little, and if we keep up it’s not the worst thing in the world.”

Ferguson closed the meeting saying that, ultimately, optics are important and being fiscally sound is good for how the town is viewed in comparison to the rest of the state.

“If we don’t have dramatic mill rate increases we look better than other towns. If we don’t cut our budgets to the bone we look better in comparison to other towns. If we use our reserve fund we look better than other towns,” he said. “All stakeholders need to share some of the pain.”