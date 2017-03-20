Marlane Tubridy of Weston debuts faith-based films

Weston-based composer and producer Marlane Tubridy will debut six original faith-based films at an event called The Greatest Gift on Friday, March 31, at the Westport Town Hall auditorium.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and also features the Cantiamo Choir performing Lenten musical selections. Admission to the event is donation-based.

The longest of the films, a half-hour movie based on the passion and resurrection of Christ, uses 15 original vocal reflections from Tubridy and her husband, Martin.

Additionally, there are five original theme-based scripture videos narrated by Dr. Thomas Hicks of Sacred Heart University. The total run time of the five videos is about 25 minutes.

For more information, visit faithmusicmedia.com or artsforthecommunity.org.