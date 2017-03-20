The Weston Forum

Marlane Tubridy of Weston debuts faith-based films

By Weston Forum on March 20, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Weston-based composer and producer Marlane Tubridy will debut six original faith-based films at an event called The Greatest Gift on Friday, March 31, at the Westport Town Hall auditorium.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and also features the Cantiamo Choir performing Lenten musical selections. Admission to the event is donation-based.

The longest of the films, a half-hour movie based on the passion and resurrection of Christ, uses 15 original vocal reflections from Tubridy and her husband, Martin.

Additionally, there are five original theme-based scripture videos narrated by Dr. Thomas Hicks of Sacred Heart University. The total run time of the five videos is about 25 minutes.

For more information, visit faithmusicmedia.com or artsforthecommunity.org.

Related posts:

  1. Holocaust survivor speaks to Y’s Women
  2. MADD names Hwang Legislator of the Year
  3. Martin Tubridy of Weston performs Harry Chapin’s song Mr. Tanner
  4. Obituary: Marguerite Joyce Kramer Mortensen

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Converted barn home burns, firefighter injured Next Post HAN Arts & Leisure: 'Taking a Hike,' Reel Dad reminisces
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress