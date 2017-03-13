Property transfers: Seven Weston homes sell in February

There were seven home sales in Weston for the month of February, totaling $5,510,000.
The average sale price was $787,142 while the median sale price was $620,000. Of the seven homes sold, two exceeded the average sale price.
Additionally, there was one quitclaim deed for $148,750 for a home on Quail Run.
The highest price paid was $1,400,000 for a house on Lyons Plain Road. The lowest price was $483,000 for a house on Lords Highway.
Those numbers are down slightly from home sales in Weston a year ago. In February 2016, eight homes sold for a total of $5.6 million. The average sale price, however, is up from last February, when it was $704,237.
The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of February:
- 4 Lyons Plain Road, Robert and Linda Mann to Richard Conn Jr., $1,400,000
- 139 Steep Hill Road, HSBC Bank USA to Daniel Kwasnik, $552,000
- 71 Old Farm Road, Richard Koproski to Hector Camacho, $620,000
- 26 Buttonball Lane, Robert and Louis Nimkoff to Brent and Jessica Qualls, $525,000
- 64 High Noon Road, Elaine Helburn to Alison Greenspon and George Gurusaransingh, $645,000
- 123 Lords Highway, Peter Delfino to Steven and Kathleen Chuey, $483,000
- Lots 3, 4, 9, 10 Waterbury Street, Olive Phillips Trust to Weston Venture II LLC, $1,285,000
- 2 Quail Run, Olive Phillips and Thomas Trust to Emerson and Constance Phillips, $148,750 (quitclaim deed)