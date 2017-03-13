Property transfers: Seven Weston homes sell in February

There were seven home sales in Weston for the month of February, totaling $5,510,000.

The average sale price was $787,142 while the median sale price was $620,000. Of the seven homes sold, two exceeded the average sale price.

Additionally, there was one quitclaim deed for $148,750 for a home on Quail Run.

The highest price paid was $1,400,000 for a house on Lyons Plain Road. The lowest price was $483,000 for a house on Lords Highway.

Those numbers are down slightly from home sales in Weston a year ago. In February 2016, eight homes sold for a total of $5.6 million. The average sale price, however, is up from last February, when it was $704,237.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of February:

4 Lyons Plain Road, Robert and Linda Mann to Richard Conn Jr., $1,400,000

139 Steep Hill Road , HSBC Bank USA to Daniel Kwasnik, $552,000

71 Old Farm Road , Richard Koproski to Hector Camacho, $620,000

26 Buttonball Lane , Robert and Louis Nimkoff to Brent and Jessica Qualls, $525,000

64 High Noon Road , Elaine Helburn to Alison Greenspon and George Gurusaransingh, $645,000

123 Lords Highway , Peter Delfino to Steven and Kathleen Chuey, $483,000

Lots 3, 4, 9, 10 Waterbury Street , Olive Phillips Trust to Weston Venture II LLC, $1,285,000