The Hallway: A day in the dark

Thursday, March 2, started out like any other school day. I dropped my sister off at school, and since I did not have a class during the first period of the day, I left campus.

By the time I came back 35 minutes later, I could no longer enter via the same route. A tree had fallen on top of a power line, blocking the entrance, in the short time since I had left. After driving around the entire campus to enter via the main entrance off Weston Road, I walked into a dark school and was informed there was no power. I proceeded to my regularly scheduled class.

Soon after, the first fire alarm of that day went off. Crowds of kids stood outside the building in temperatures as low as 30 degrees and winds as high as 25 mph.

After a second tree fell on a power line near the second entrance, causing a small fire, the school declared a closed campus. Upperclassmen, who usually have access to a car and a plan to leave campus when they don’t have class, began to grow anxious.

As the day went on, most class lessons came to a screeching halt because of the lack of technology. A typical lesson at Weston High School includes a laptop for the teacher, a Smart Board that projects the computer screen onto an interactive whiteboard for the entire class to view, and occasionally an additional class set of laptops for student research. None of these can be used without the electricity to turn them on or wi-fi to connect them to the Internet.

Halfway through the first wave of lunch, yet another fire alarm went off. Once again everyone filed out, only this time those with their own cars had grown even more anxious. As I walked down the front steps of the school, at least 30 upperclassmen sprinted across the front parking lot to their cars in an effort to escape before any members of the administration could stop them. Their plans were soon foiled, for most of the exits were blocked.

As the day came to a close, the student body filed into their respective buses and cars, making the exit the only part of the day that went on as normal.

As unorthodox as the day was without any electricity, I still learned how much I have come to depend on something as simple as wi-fi to continue my education. From the accountability that comes with taking attendance electronically to learning an entire lesson via a PowerPoint displayed on a Smart Board, we are truly lucky to have access to such unique tools that forward our education in the most efficient way possible.

Despite the frustration that came with this day in the dark, I believe Weston students, whether in kindergarten or their second semester of senior year, saw how much harder school could be.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.