About Town: Green

Weston has town colors, namely green and green.

Although I suspect that most Westonites who may be following what is going on in the state legislature right now may themselves be turning a pale shade of green.

As expressed in the governor’s budget, Connecticut’s financial position is beginning to look like a variation of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal. I am reminded of an assignment many years ago in freshman English in which I had to transpose it into modern terms.

Who would have imagined that what used to be known as “The Land of Steady Habits” might have come to this.

Speaking of green, mark your calendars for April 29, between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., at the Department of Public Works facility on Old Hyde Road. It is once again time for our annual “Good Riddance Day.” Household hazardous waste can be safely deposited there. Soon after, on May 6, there will be “Shredding Day” at the same facility. Those whose home businesses or other activities result in the need to dispose of papers containing sensitive information should especially take note.

I suspect that as in the past, each home in Weston will receive an informational flyer about Good Riddance Day. In any event, a primer on household hazardous waste is available at the town of Weston website. Just type in “hazardous waste” in the search box on the website’s front page.

Legislature

Another thing that “green” can signify is envy. City versus suburb is a popular theme this session in Hartford. But I’m currently focusing my attention on two committees.

The big topic at the Environment Committee that will be of interest to many Westonites is recycling. It appears that a related bill will be going to the floor of the legislature in a bipartisan manner.

Plastic bags are now joined by paper bags as targets for regulation and as money-making ideas. But even some proponents question whether the goal of securing this extra funding source for maintenance of the state’s parks can be accomplished.

Another bill requires that recycling facilities be located at the front of the stores that provide the bags. Both bills will probably make it to the next step in the process of becoming law.

My favorite committee is Planning and Development. Mandates of the unfunded kind are addressed here. A public hearing regarding a middle-ground position recently took place, which caught the eye of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns (COST). The council provided testimony supporting HB 5158, “An Act Increasing the Threshold Required for Passage of Unfunded Municipal Mandates.” It would require a two-thirds vote by the legislature to make any new or expanded mandates into law.

There are many other bills that, in effect, say something like “Hell no, no more unfunded mandates,” period. These have not gotten enough support in the legislature to even have a public hearing.

