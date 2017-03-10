The Weston Forum

News Alert: Weston schools closed; weather advisory until 2 p.m.

By Patricia Gay on March 10, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

With a winter weather advisory issued through 2 p.m., Weston public schools and school offices are closed.

All activities on campus are canceled for the full day as well.

The forecast calls for snow this morning, heavy at times, with an accumulation of three to five inches.

Snow will develop from north to south this morning and become heaviest during the morning commute.

Temperatures will be around freezing, and there will be hazardous/slippery travel due to snow accumulations.

The snow could turn to sleet or freezing rain depending on the temperature.

