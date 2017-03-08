The Weston Forum

Battle of the Bulge told through paintings in Weston

By Weston Forum on March 8, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Dick Troxell, right, pictured with Susan Gunn Bromley, Executive Director Weston Historical Society, examining a map of the Battle of the Bulge.

Weston resident Dick Troxell will present the program, “The Battle of the Bulge as Told through the Paintings of Weston Artist Doug Leigh” on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society at 104 Weston Road.

The lecture is part of  the Weston Historical Society’s exhibit: Memories of World War II –  Celebrating Weston’s Contributions to World War II.

One of the paintings by Weston Artist Doug Leigh’s Battle of the Bulge on display at the Weston Historical Society.

Doug Leigh was drafted into service right after his 18th birthday. As a Staff Sergeant, he saw action in the Battle of the Bulge and the Remagen Bridgehead campaigns, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star.

After the war, Leigh enjoyed a successful advertising design career in New York City, then moved Weston where he formed the Wilson, Ryan & Leigh agency in Westport in 1970.

In his later years, Leigh concentrated on painting.  He produced 12 powerful canvases from the horrific German winter of 1944-1945 during the Battle of the Bulge. After several gallery showings, Leigh donated them to the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia. Copies of these paintings are on view at the Weston Historical Society and will be the jumping off point of a discussion of the Battle of the Bulge, led by Dick Troxell.

Dick Troxell and his wife, Jackie, have lived in Weston since 1972. A native of Baltimore, Troxell graduated from Hamilton College and the Harvard Business School. He retired from corporate life in 1993. Troxell is an avid history buff, and a member of the Weston Historical Society’s Memories of World War II Committee.

The lecture series is free and open to the public. For more information visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

