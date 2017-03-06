Smarting from two very close runner-up finishes in the state Class M and State Open indoor track and field championships, Weston High’s Stephen Tyler still had one more shot at a gold medal in the 1,000 meters.

Tyler, who had finished second to Tolland’s Josh Bedard in both races, would not be denied at the New England championships on Saturday, March 4. With a time of 2:31.53, he not only took first, he broke the Weston School record and also ran the fastest time recorded in the event in the history of the South-West Conference.

Tyler was determined to use the lessons he learned to run his very best race. Seeded ninth, he got off cleanly, but trailed the leaders for the first 400 meters. He surprised the field by taking the lead at 600 meters, but was back in fourth place with one lap to go.

The race was a virtual dead heat with 100 meters to go, but he kept himself in a clear space and sprinted for the finish line, winning the championship.

Although this ended Tyler’s 1,000-meter campaign, his time qualified him for the 800 meters race at the New Balance national indoors championship on Friday, March 10, at the Armory in New York, where he will attempt to break Weston’s 800 indoor school record of 1:57.97 .

He was one of several Weston Athletes to represent their school. The 4×400 meter relay team of Tyler, Kevin Stankiewicz, Matt Scott and Baruch Goodman ran a competitive race and placed 13th in 3:32.22.

The Weston girls 4×800 team of Eliza Kleban, Nicole Werner, Mimi Fellowes and Kathleen Murphy finished sixth inf 9:28.18, 17 seconds faster than their previous best. The girls will also represent Weston at the New Balance nationals, where they will attempt to break the school record of 9:23.72.