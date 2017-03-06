Boosters Club presents hypnosis show

Weston High School will be jumping with fun, laughter and foolishness as Mind Master Bruce James excites the audience with his hilarious Hypnosis Show on Sunday, April 2, at 5 p.m. in the Weston High auditorium. The show, presented by the Weston High School Boosters Club, will raise funds for the school’s athletic programs.

Bruce James has performed coast to coast in more than 35 states. He takes volunteers from the audience and makes them surrender to the sound of his voice to become the stars of the show.

“After the show is over, people often say they wish they had volunteered to come up on stage,” says James. “They see how much fun it is and realize that I am not going to make them cluck like a chicken or bark like a dog. I know that may disappoint a few people, but we focus on good clean fun!

James is the author of two books and has appeared on several TV shows, including Maury Povich, Jenny Jones and the Today Show. He has also appeared on more than 100 national radio shows.

“Every person that has a desire may be hypnotized,” said James. “It may be worth mentioning nobody is ever forced to participate in stage. The traditional hypnotic show in the past was humor at the expense of the audience members, but during my show I make the audience members the stars. I highlight and accentuate the talents and creativity of people.”

Tickets purchased in advance are $10 for students and $15 for adults and are available at Weston High School in the Athletic Director’s office or online on the Boosters website atwww.whsboosters.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $15 (for both students and adults).

For more information, contact Carla Welsh at [email protected]