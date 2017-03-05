About Town: Light

Is there light at the end of the tunnel we call Connecticut’s financial crisis? It appears the answer is “no.” However, don’t give up hope just yet.

Every day at the legislature in Hartford seems like another trip down the rabbit hole. The Mad Hatter and his tea party from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland are alive and well. They would appreciate legislative public hearings.

The governor’s minions seem to often behave like the Queen of Hearts in that novel, who famously and frequently found occasion to say “off with their heads!” That is perhaps an apt description of this administration’s perspective on many of Connecticut’s 169 towns. At least those in possession of positive fund balances.

So it was with some measure of satisfaction that I heard a consensus being reached at the recent monthly meeting of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments. The numerous mayors and first selectmen who were present are planning for the worst-case scenario regarding the state’s apparent intention to unload much of its debt problem on them.

Interestingly, Ridgefield and Redding, whose first selectmen are of the governor’s party, have made pre-emptive tough cuts to their upcoming budgets. Do they know something the rest of us do not? The legislative session runs through early June, but no one appears to believe the budget will be settled by then.

Part of the confusion as to what will eventually happen is denial. Connecticut is indeed at a fairy tale moment, but to me the fairy tale has greater resemblance to Hans Christian Andersen than to Lewis Carroll. More like The Emperor’s New Clothes than Alice in Wonderland.

I mentioned during public comment at the WestCOG meeting that the state’s efforts to deal with its financial situation remind me of the denial in that tale that the emperor was naked. No member of the COG disagreed.

In fact, I noticed a rueful smile here and there.

Action

Public hearings at the legislature are like cattle calls. More than a dozen bills at a time are grouped by subject area for public hearings, scheduled only a day in advance. But lobbyists are on the spot and have the inside track as to precisely when their particular bill of interest is going to be called.

For the rest of us, well, we watch and wait. Our legislators give us tips via email blasts, to the extent that they know. It is fascinating, though, to see which committees get the spotlight on the Connecticut Television Network. Big dollar amounts and wide public interest seem to often be what determines public exposure on CT-N.

A recent public hearing on the governor’s budget as it relates to early childhood, elementary and secondary education, lasting nearly six hours, must have been a barn burner. More than 400 pieces of written testimony were received, including a statement from Weston public schools.

