Photographer Eve Papa speaks to Weston Kiwanis Club

Eve Papa, founder and owner of Integrity Imaging, will discuss photography, how it started, where it is today, and what its future may look like at a meeting of the Weston Kiwanis Club, Saturday, March 4, at Norfield Parish Hall.

She will also show people how to unlock their smartphone’s potential for great photos, how to share photos and store them, and even how to print them. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served and members of the public are welcome.

Papa is a member of the Professional Photographers Association and the Connecticut Professional Photographers Association. She specializes in school sports and corporate photography as well as brand imaging. She has won numerous merit awards for photography and has had her photos and videos displayed at a large number of art shows and exhibits throughout the state.