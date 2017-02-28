Celebrate Purim with Humanistic Jews

Looking for an excuse to dress in costume and make a lot of noise? Bring your groggers and come celebrate Purim with the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism (CHJ) Sunday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Ave., Westport.

March in the costume parade, enjoy a Purim play performed by the students, play carnival style games,!

There will be pizza, fun games and prizes! New this year — Purim Photo Booth and Photo Collage! Have the kids come in costume. We will have photo props too.

Purim commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian Empire from destruction in the wake of a plot by Haman, a story recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther. Esther is the heroine of the story who saves the Jews. When the story of Purim is told, listeners drown out the name of evil Haman with noisemakers.

This family-focused event is a great way for Jewish or interfaith families who are interested in the Congregation to learn more about the group and see our wonderful Sunday School in action. Please RSVP to (203) 293-8867 or email [email protected].

The Congregation has a full calendar of activities for adults and families including Jewish holiday celebrations, Adult Education, Shabbat dinners, a wide array of evening programs and discussion groups. The Sunday school will present a model Passover Seder on April 2, also at Bedford Middle School.

To learn more about the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism and its programs, visit: humanisticjews.org.