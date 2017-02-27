Chris Brubeck discusses jazz and international diplomacy

Chris Brubeck, a Grammy-nominated composer, performer and educator, will be the guest speaker at the Monday, Feb. 27, meeting of the Y’s Women.

In his presentation, he will discuss his career in jazz blended with information on international diplomacy.

The meeting will be held at Temple Israel on Coleytown Road in Westport at beginning at 10:45 a.m. with coffee and conversation, followed by the program at 11:30.

In his career, Chris Brubeck has created a body of symphonic work while maintaining a demanding touring and recording schedule with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, a jazz group that has performed at concert series, colleges, and jazz festivals across North America and Europe.

The Y’s Women, founded in 1992, serves active and involved working and retired women in Fairfield County, and has a membership of more than 400 members.

To learn more, visit the website at yswomen.org.

The Y’s Women welcomes new members. For membership information, contact Doris Levinson at [email protected]