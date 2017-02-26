The Weston boys and girls track teams brought home four medals at the State Open championship on Monday, Feb.20, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Each event was limited to 18 qualifying athletes or relay teams. The Trojans found themselves pitted against the very best in the state with athletes from 60 different teams competing.

Each Weston team scored a total of 10 points, with the boys tied for 12th and the girls tied for 11th. Danbury (55.25 points) won the boys meet and Bloomfield (83.5 points) fook first for the girls.

Danielle Cass recorded her best mark in the pole vault, clearing 11’ 6” on her first attempt to take the silver behind Tolland’s Amy Zadroga (12’). She made three attempts at 12 feet, but just missed. She will next go for this height at the Eastern States competition at the Armory In New York City.

Tolland’s Josh Bedard thwarted Stephen Tyler’s bid for a gold medal, as he finished second in the 1,000 meters in 2:33.39. Tyler found himself in the middle of the pack with one lap to go. A great kick brought him into first place in the final homestretch, but Bedard just caught and nipped him at the wire by .04 seconds. Both athletes will represent Connecticut at the New England championship, which will be held at the Reggie Lewis athletic facility in Boston on March 4.

Weston’s 4×400 meter relay team of Tyler, Kevin Stankiewicz, Brian Kennedy and Baruch Goodman placed fifth in 3:32.06 and will also journey to the New Englands. Kennedy placed 17th in the 55 hurdles. The 4×800 team of Tim Lautenbach (a 2:01 opening split), Zach Yung, Pascal Hawkins and Ryan Werner placed 14th, and the sprint medley relay team of Werner, Yung, Stankiewicz and Jack Weiss placed 16th

The girls 4×800 meter relay team took fifth in 9:45.82. Eliza Kleban, Nicole Werner, Mimi Fellowes and Kathleen Murphy will also represent Weston at the New Englands. The 4×400 team of Werner, Fellowes, Murphy and Kristin Krigsman placed 13th and the sprint medley relay team of Kleban, Krigsman, Emily Prackup and Hannah Greene placed 18th.