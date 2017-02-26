Police investigate Georgetown bank robbery

A man walked out with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a bank in Wilton just before 3 p.m. Friday. Wilton police are investigating.

Police received a report of a robbery in progress at 2:58 at the Fairfield County Bank at 941 Danbury Road in the Georgetown section of Wilton. According to police, officers responded and discovered that a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash. There was no weapon visible and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released no further details.

Wilton police were assisted by Weston, Redding and Ridgefield police. There were no injuries sustained and the bank will remain closed until further notice.