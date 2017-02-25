Broadway Bound is Sunday at Emmanuel

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony String Quartet will perform this Sunday, Feb. 26, at “Broadway Bound,” a tribute to Weston High School’s theater group, Company.

Broadway Bound will be held at Emmanuel Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road. The quartet’s set will include music from Company’s past productions as part of a salute to Weston’s talented youth.

The quartet’s performance will be followed by a sneak peek at Little Shop of Horrors, the high school’s upcoming March show.

Broadway Bound is free and family-friendly, and will feature door prizes and a bake sale. For more information, call the parish office at 203-227-8565 or visit emmanuelweston.org.