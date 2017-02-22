Bear alert: They’re up and about in Weston

It may still be winter, but some bears in Weston think it’s already spring.

Animal Control Officer Mark Harper said he has already received a complaint about a black bear attacking a bird feeder on Blue Spruce Circle.

“They’re up,” he said. “The warm weather has woken them from hibernation.”

Harper said if the weather gets cold again this winter, the bears will likely go back to sleep. But when temperatures go up, the bears get up.

He urges residents to use caution when coming across bears, which can be dangerous when encountered.

To keep bears at bay, Harper strongly recommends taking down bird feeders and suet. “The birds don’t need any more seed right now. Bird feeders, and especially suet, are a big draw to hungry bears,” he said.

Bear sightings may be reported to Weston Animal Control at 203-222-2642. Harper said he’s also interested in any bear photos residents take.