Boys basketball: Bunnell 71, Weston 68 (OT)

Despite forcing a tie at the end of regulation time, the Weston High boys basketball team lost 71-68 to host Bunnell on overtime in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Stratford.

Weston trailed 20-12 at the end of the first quarter but cut the lead to four (31-27) by halftime.

The visitors took the lead in the third frame (45-40) but the Bulldogs were sparked by a 21-point effort in the rest of regulation time, which was enough to bring on overtime, where they outscored Weston 10-7.

Hamilton Forsythe led all scorers with 32 points, including three three-pointers. He also had eight rebounds.

Nik Parker scored 24 and led in rebounds with 11. Christian Watanabe scored 11 with one three-pointer and had three steals on defense.

Zac Clevenger sank one free throw for Weston, which finished the regular season at 13-7 overall.

