Girls indoor track: Weston is third at state meet

By Terence Tyler on February 19, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Weston High’s Nicole Werner runs the anchor leg of the 4×800-meter relay at the state Class M girls indoor track finals. Weston was third overall.

The Weston High girls indoor track and field team could not duplicate the success it had at the Southwest conference meet, and finished a distant third with 37 points behind champion Tolland (79 points) and Hillhouse (71) at the state Class M championship on Monday. Feb. 13, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Trojans did, however, register some strong relay performances, which has been the hallmark of the team in recent years. Their lone gold medal came in the 4×800 meters, with Eliza Kleban, Michelle Gutowski, Mimi Fellowes and Nicole Werner finishing in 9:57.7.  The 4×400 meters team of Fellowes, Werner, Kristin Krigsman and Kathleen Murphy finished in third place (4:14.2) and the sprint medley team of Emily Prackup, Hannah Greene, Krigsman and Werner took fourth in 4:26.8.

Murphy battled a tough field in the 1,600 and traded leads with Killingly’s Kaitlyn Stevens, ultimately finishing a very close second in 5:17.8. Danielle Cass got the bronze medal in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet and was followed by teammate Sophia Rico in fourth with nine feet.

Also competing were high jumper Elizabeth Murphy and long jumper Elise Russell.

