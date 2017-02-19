Editorial: Perfect Storm

We’ve had a lot of bad weather lately with a blizzard dumping a foot of snow on the town. But Mother Nature’s mess is nothing compared to the storm that’s brewing in Washington.

As a character says in the Paul Newman film Cool Hand Luke, “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”

Just four weeks into office, President Trump is talking. A lot. But he’s failing to communicate.

Things got dicey right after his inauguration, when he refused to accept the fact that turnout for his ceremony was significantly smaller than for Barack Obama’s. Hence, we got the new catchphrase “alternative facts,” meaning a lie that the president insists we take as a fact — because he says so!

Like Bullwinkle the moose rolling down the mountain, things have progressively snowballed. Amid outcries about human rights, a travel ban Trump instituted on seven Muslim countries has been found unconstitutional in two courts so far.

Trump has made a string of confusing cabinet appointments — individuals who seem to be in fervent opposition to the mission of the agency they are heading. What message is he communicating to us? Is he so disgusted with the United States that he wants to completely dismantle it from the inside out? Trump promised during his campaign to “drain the swamp.” But at what expense?

With the paint not even dry yet in his new office, Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, resigned in disgrace this week amid allegations about questionable conversations he had with a Russian official and lying about it.

Perhaps Flynn was just an unfortunate bug in the swamp. But with North Korea testing out missiles, this really isn’t a good time for our country’s national security team to be in disarray.

Our president was once the star of a reality TV show, and his first month in office is reminiscent of the TV station portrayed in the film Network, where chaos and confusion reigned supreme. Like Network’s protagonist, Howard Beale, people are “mad as hell, and they aren’t going to take it anymore.”

Huge crowds have marched on Washington and across the country in protest, and grassroots groups are forming in opposition to the president, similar to what the Tea Party did.

Unless President Trump starts listening to the nation, this is a recipe for a hurricane and blizzard of the worst magnitude.