Congressman Himes plans town hall meetings

February 18, 2017

Jim Himes

Saying he has heard from hundreds of constituents who are concerned about the direction the country is heading, Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th) will host a series of town hall meetings.

He will appear Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at West Rocks Middle School, 81 West Rocks Road, Norwalk.

“Despite the uncertainties surrounding issues like healthcare, immigration, the Supreme Court and civil liberties, it is important that we remain engaged with our neighbors and communities,” he said in a press release.

“While Congress works to address these growing challenges, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on what is most important to your family.”

