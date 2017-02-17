Property transfers: Seven homes sell in Weston in January

There were seven home sales in Weston for the month of January, totaling $4,499,472.
The average sale price was $642,781 while the median sale price was $631,299. Of the seven homes sold, three exceeded the average sales price.
In addition, there were two land sales on Smith Ridge Road for a total of of $732,500.
The highest price paid was $900,000 for a house on Davis Hill Road. The lowest price was $350,000 for a house on Sachem Road.
Those numbers are up slightly from home sales in Weston a year ago. In January 2016, four homes sold for a total of $2.5 million for an average sale price of $615,824.
The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of January:
- 73 Good Hill Road, Alisa Kabcenell to Jem Sponzo and Bradford Stewart, $610,000
- 106 Valley Forge Road, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Aleks Rakaj and Valentin Stakaj, $371,173
- 16 Marshall Lane, Deutsche Bank to Paul Spremulli, $631,299
- 38 Briar Oak Drive, Colin and Karen Hagen to Alexander and Tami Smight, $887,000
- 67 Godfrey Road West, Gary Aronstein and Amy Damin to Anthony Green and Tiffany Donovan, $750,000
- 163 Davis Hill Road, Kan Jion Li and Min Lin to Michael Guido and Lindsey Brink, 900,000
- 44 Sachem Road, Alison Gray Estate to Christopher and Hilary Misiano, $350,000
Land sales
- 9 Smith Ridge Road, Barrington Building Co. to Ajit Prabhu, $387,500
- 10 Smith Ridge Road, Carolyn and David Goodman to Ajit Prabhu, $345,000