Obituary: James C. Schaper

James Clark Schaper of Weston, CT, passed away peacefully on February 13th at the age of 86. He was married to his loving wife Adele, for 56 years. He is survived by his children, Kerry, Sarah, Peter and Amanda; his 6 grandchildren, Jade, Blake, Kelly, Courtney, Rhys and Alexandra; as well as his sister, Patricia; his sons-in-law Michael and Tom; and his faithful dog, Willow.

Jim was raised in White Fish Bay, Wisconsin with his parents, Harold “Curly” and Berta Fern Schaper and his sisters, Patricia and Jean. He went to college at the University of Wisconsin where he studied business. After graduation, he moved to the east coast to work for Ryerson Steel. There he met his soulmate, Adele and they married after a brief courtship. They settled in Weston, CT for two years, then moved to Westport, CT for two years. They made a final move back to Weston in 1964 where they raised their family and were active residents for 51 years.

Jim was very involved with the Kiwanis Club and began the “cans for kids” campaign to raise money for Weston High School over 30 years ago. That fundraising campaign is still going strong. Jim was an accomplished craftsperson and loved to search for and refinish antiques with Adele. He liked to work with his hands and made many wooden carved signs for conservation trails in Weston as well as signs for neighbors’ homes. He enjoyed tennis, paddle tennis, golf, bridge and skiing with the Trailblazers at Stratton Mountain near their river retreat in Jamaica, VT. He and Adele were active members of the Weston Field Club. They were also avid volunteers at the Norfield Church and belonged to the unstructured dinner group through the church.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, February 25th at 2PM at the Norfield Congregational Church in Weston, CT. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Weston Senior Center, 9 School Road, Weston, CT 06883. To send an online condolence, please visit shaughnesseybanks.com.