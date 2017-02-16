As far as the South-West Conference playoffs are concerned, the Weston High girls basketball team is in control of its own destiny in getting a spot in the post-season.

The Trojans are one of four teams competing for a spot in the eight-team tournament, which starts this Saturday. A victory in their last game of the regular season will get them there.

Weston took one step closer to its goal when it hosted Kolbe Cathedral on Saturday, Feb. 11. Some accurate free throw shooting helped its cause in a 55-49 win.

“We did a great job of being strong and aggressive and made 75% of our shots,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen. “I’m thrilled with that.”

Although Weston took a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, Kolbe made use of several steals it then converted into fast-break points for a seven-point run. A field goal by Bridget Angus put the Trojans back on top 14-13 at the end of the frame.

The Cougars kept up the defensive pressure for the remainder of the half. Led in part by Trinity Bravo’s six-point effort, they re-took the lead, but with Weston hitting eight of 10 free throws it trailed just 28-27 at halftime.

“They’re going to try to pressure you and go for the steals,” said Rosen. “If you’re strong with the ball and use good offensive technique you’re going to draw the foul.”

Weston’s defense picked up a bit when play resumed and it also remained consistent in its own end of the court, leading 41-39 after three quarters. Despite sinking just four points from the field in the final frame, the Trojans hit 10 of 15 free throws during this time and went 25 for 36 from the line in the game.

Katie Orefice led Weston with 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Grace Toner, Kate Joyce and Claire DiMarco sank eight apiece.

Angus scored seven and Georgia Burkard scored four.

Bravo led Kolbe with 17 points.

Should Weston wins its final regular-season game, it will play at the home of the higher seed against an opponent to be determined.