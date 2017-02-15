Propelled by a strong second quarter in particular, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated Brookfield 75-59 on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Weston trailed by just a point after of quarter (14-13) but doubled its scoring output for the next frame to go up 39-31 at halftime. It also outscored the competition in each of the following quarters to seal the win.

The Trojans also made use of some accurate foul shooting, sinking 21 of 27 attempts.

Zach Clevenger led Weston with 19 points, including two three-pointers. Chris Hover scored 13 with one three-pointer.

Also scoring in double digits, Christian Watanabe had 10. Nik Parker scored nine.

Hamilton Forsythe netted eight and Andrew Folger scored seven with one three-pointer. Jason Lawrence and Josh Davidoff scored five and four respectively.