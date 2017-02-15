The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Weston 75, Brookfield 59

By Weston Forum on February 15, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Propelled by a strong second quarter in particular, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated Brookfield 75-59 on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Weston trailed by just a point after of quarter (14-13) but doubled its scoring output for the next frame to go up 39-31 at halftime. It also outscored the competition in each of the following quarters to seal the win.

The Trojans also made use of some accurate foul shooting, sinking 21 of 27 attempts.

Zach Clevenger led Weston with 19 points, including two three-pointers. Chris Hover scored 13 with one three-pointer.

Also scoring in double digits, Christian Watanabe had 10. Nik Parker scored nine.

Hamilton Forsythe netted eight and Andrew Folger scored seven with one three-pointer. Jason Lawrence and Josh Davidoff scored five and four respectively.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Weston 69, Brookfield 66
  2. Boys basketball: Weston wins on Senior Night
  3. Girls golf: Weston stays unbeaten
  4. Boys cross country: Weston wins division

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Energy advocates call for new commitment to renewable growth
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress