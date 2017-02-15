Weston Sustainability Committee gets mission statement

The Weston Board of Selectmen approved a mission statement for the recently revived Sustainability Committee, an advisory committee to the board.

The mission statement reads: “The Weston Select Committee on Sustainability’s mission is to promote practices that meet the needs of the current generation without compromising the needs of future generations. The committee will advise the Board of Selectmen and inform and educate the community about practices, behaviors and technologies that encourage optimal energy and material use with the aim of promoting longer life cycles, less waste, less pollution and conservation of resources.”

In its search for members of the committee, the selectmen have been conducting a series of interviews. Last week the board interviewed Russ Goodwynn, a Westonite since 2001. Goodwynn praised single-stream recycling in town and said “making things easier” helps people want to recycle. He said pushing forward education is a critical component of making sure the committee works well.

The selectmen also interviewed three Weston High School students, Cassie Kelly, Holly DeBarger and Mia St. Angelo, who will join the committee in non-voting roles.

Cassie and Holly run the Ecology Club at Weston High School, and principal Lisa Deorio suggested they join the committee.

Mia said she was interested in pursuing a career in biology and earth sciences and joining the committee seemed like a natural step for her.

Selectman Chris Spaulding said the students will be “the best conduit” for education, because they can teach positive sustainable practices to their peers, who can in turn teach their parents those things.