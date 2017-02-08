Weston Police Chief John Troxell is retiring

Police Chief John Troxell announced today that he is retiring, officially effective Saturday, Feb. 25.

Because of unused vacation time, Troxell’s last day will be this Friday, Feb. 10. Sgt. Matthew Brodacki has been named sergeant-in-charge until a new chief is hired in the coming months.

Troxell, who has been chief since January 2008, said selecting a retirement date of Feb. 25 has always been important to him because it is the anniversary of when he was sworn in as a full-time officer in 1981.

Troxell said he is proud of his accomplishments in his 36-year career as a police officer in Weston and nine years as chief of police.

“I feel like I have accomplished so many things that I wanted to go out and accomplish,” said Troxell about his time as chief. “We brought in the school resource officer (SRO) program, we got each of the officers more and more training and equipment.”

Additionally, Troxell said, he is proud of the department’s record of a “fair, unbiased hiring and promotional process,” “improved safety and security of the school campus,” and the “implementation of a regional forensics crime lab.”

Troxell, 58, is the oldest member of the department and said he often feels as if he’s on a “different planet” regarding policing in this age.

“I am ready to hand the torch off to someone with a new vision of where the police department needs to go in the 21st Century,” said Troxell. “The department needs to bring in someone new with fresh ideas for this younger generation of police officers.”

Troxell moved to Weston in 1972, when he was in eighth grade, and he said he was grateful that he ended up in the town.

“Every time I come into work I feel like I should kiss the ground,” said Troxell. “Weston let me climb the ranks and for every rung of the ladder that I have climbed I am thankful.”

Troxell, who recently moved back into Weston, called his retirement a “family decision” and said he is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren.

“When you’re a cop, you know when it’s your time to go,” said Troxell. “This is my time.”

Police Commission chairman Bill Brady said the commission was “surprised” by Troxell’s announcement but understands the basis of his decision.

“The commission wishes him the best in his retirement,” said Brady. “We know he just moved back into town and we all look forward to seeing him around town.”

Brady said the commission is working hard to make the transition to a new chief as smooth as possible.

“Hopefully we can streamline this hiring process,” said Brady. “We plan on taking three to four weeks to get applications and we’ll decide which of those fit the town best.”

Brady said they anticipate interviewing two to five applicants for the position, but said he isn’t worried about the state of the department in the interim.

“Sgt. Brodacki is in charge until a new chief is hired,” said Brady. “He is well qualified to handle that — I know we’ll be in good hands.”

A full version of this story will run in the Thursday, Feb. 16, issue of The Weston Forum.