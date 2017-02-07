Hoop-a-Thon is Saturday

The Weston Basketball Association (WBA) will hold its second annual Hoop-a-Thon on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Weston Middle School.

Suggested hoop times for specific teams will follow game day schedule but participants also come when convenient. Priority will be given to those heading to a WBA game.

Children participating should collect pledges from sponsors based on how many free throws of 100 attempts they can make. Prizes will be awarded yo the top three boys and top three girls who collect the most donations as well as the WBA athletes (one boys, one girl) who have the highest shooting percentage.

Parents who participate will receive 20 shots for $20. Grandparents shoot for free.

For more information contact Matt Greene at greeniemc@yahoo.com or Nigel Hurst at nigelhurst@gmail.com.