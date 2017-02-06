Obituary: Angela Flocco

Angela J. Flocco, 78, of Wilmette, IL, formerly of Weston, CT, died on Thursday, February 2nd, after a long illness.

Born in Hollis, NY, she was the daughter of the late Conchetta (nee Testa) and William Farina, and was the wife of the late Edward C. Flocco. She is survived by three sons and their wives: William and Leslie (nee Lafayette) of Shillington, PA; Thomas and Mary (nee Fritz) of Winnetka, IL; and David and Anne (nee Ciccarelli) of Montclair, NJ. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren, the true treasures of her life: Matthew and Trevor (PA), Thomas, Jr. “Tip” and Edward “Willie” (IL), and Dominic, Angela “Grace,” Carl and Julia (NJ).

Angela was a beloved elementary school teacher of 35 years, most of which were in the Wilton (CT) School District until her 2004 retirement. Her students and colleagues speak of her fondly and with admiration, even to this day.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 11, 2017, 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 1077 Tower Rd., Winnetka, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Tribute Gifts in Angela’s name can be made to The North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Rd., Northfield, IL 60093 or www.nssc.org, 847-784-6000. Info: Donnellan Funeral Home, 847-675-1990, www.donnellanfuneral.com.