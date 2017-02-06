The Weston Forum

Fright Haven sponsors Valentine blood drive

By HAN Network on February 6, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Fright Haven, located in the Stratford Square Shopping Plaza, 411 Barnum Avenue cutoff will hold a Valentine’s Day Massacre on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, from 7-10 p.m. In addition, there will be Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All blood donors will receive free tickets to the Valentine’s Day Massacre. The event is open to all ages, but recommended for ages 13 and up.

“The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather — it’s constant,” said Alyson Barraza, communications manager for the Connecticut Blood Services Region. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”

For more information, call 203-799-FEAR or visit Fright Haven.com.

