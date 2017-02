Christopher Bishop, Chief Reinvention Officer of Improvising Careers, will present “How to Succeed at Jobs That Don’t Exist Yet“ to Mondays @ 7 Networking Group on Feb. 6.

Meetings are held from 7 to 9 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road, Westport. Meetings are free and open to the public.

M@7 is a premier networking and job search skills organization. For more information email mondaysseven@gmail.com, or visit mondaysat7.org.