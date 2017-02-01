The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Bethel 66, Weston 62

By Weston Forum on February 1, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

A double-digit lead was not enough for the Weston High boys varsity basketball team, which lost a 66-62 decision to host Bethel on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Weston, which led 24-15 after a strong first quarter, was up by 11 at halftime (39-28) before a shaky third quarter allowed the Wildcats to cut the lead to one going into the final frame. Although Weston’s offense did improve, Bethel still remained hot in its own end of the court.

Nik Parker led Weston with 18 points. He also had eight rebounds, as did Hamilton Forsythe, who sank 16 points with two three-pointers.

Also scoring in double digits, Christian Watanabe sank 15, including four three-pointers. Chris Hover scored eight (one three-pointer)
and Andrew Folger scored five (one three-pointer).

Chris Towey led Bethel with 24 points, including five three-pointers.

