Weston Weather Alert: Snow this morning, schools early dismissal

A winter weather advisory is in effect today, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service says conditions could be hazardous as snow is expected to arrive late this morning and continue into the evening. Periods of snow will cause travel difficulties and accumulating snow will make untreated surfaces slippery, making driving difficult at times, according to the NWS.

Due to the forecast, Weston public schools will have a three-hour early dismissal today. Lunch will not be served at Weston High School and Weston Middle School. Lunch will be served at Weston Intermediate School and Hurlbutt Elementary School. All after school activities are canceled.