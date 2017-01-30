Obituary: Maryanne Bolella

Maryanne Bolella, Servant of God, very unexpectedly and suddenly departed this life to be in the Kingdom of the Heavens on January 25, 2017 at her home in Weston, CT. She was age 60.

She is survived by her loving and adoring husband William Miller with whom she has been together for 25 years and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family including remarkable friends of her dearly departed sister, Christine.

Maryanne touched the lives of so many quietly with a gift for making everyone in her life feel like the most special person in the world. Always giving, caring, sharing and forgiving with genuine love, affection and sincerity, never wanting reciprocity in the least. She had a passion for music, cooking, gardening, the New York Yankees, the New England Patriots and all of God’s wonders and creations. Her organization skills were incredibly effective.

During her career she worked as a teacher, administrator and contract manager at Merrill Lynch from which she retired in 2008.

Maryanne is now in a better place with her sister Christine, her mother Irene and her father Robert.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 12 Noon at the Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church, 3573 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx, NY 10461. Interment following at Mount Hope Cemetery, 50 Jackson Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706.

Maryanne’s family received friends on Sunday, January 29, 2017 between the hours of 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 W. Church Street, Georgetown CT 06829.

Memorial contributions in Maryanne’s name are welcome at: Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church, 3573 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx, NY 10461 and /or St. Basil’s Academy, 79 Saint Basil Rd., Garrison, NY 10524.