West Point historian discusses D-Day in Weston

The Weston Historical Society continues its films and lectures as part of its current exhibit, Memories of World War II — Celebrating Weston’s Contributions to World War II. The film and lecture series is free and open to the public.

Schedule of lectures and films:

D-Day lecture by West Point historian

Dr. Steve Waddell, a professor of history at West Point Military Academy, will discuss Bullets, Gasoline and Rations — U.S. Army Logistics and the Normandy Campaign on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road.

Getting the troops ashore at Normandy in June 1944 and keeping them supplied proved to be a monumental task. Waddell will highlight the war behind the front, the successes and the failures as the U.S. Army services forces worked around the clock to keep the combat forces supplied as they drove the Nazis out of Normandy and across France.

Film: Saving Private Ryan

Saving Private Ryan will be shown on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library. This 1998 epic American war drama is set during the invasion of Normandy and won five Academy Awards.

Memories of World War II

The Memories of World War II exhibit on display at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, commemorates the 75th anniversary of the involvement of the United States in World War II, with an emphasis on the stories of the 155 men and women of Weston who served in the Second World War. The exhibit is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through April 1.