Weston P&Z explores cluster housing

The Weston Planning and Zoning Commission is tackling the issue of open-space cluster housing and whether it should be included in the town’s zoning regulations.

To that end, the commission, at its next meeting, on Feb.6, is planning to set a date and time for a public meeting on the issue.

There is no application currently pending seeking cluster housing. However, the topic of alternative means of housing is discussed in the town’s 2010 Plan of Conservation and Development, so the commission has decided to review it.

A frequent question raised about cluster housing is whether it would eliminate the town’s two-acre zoning regulations. Commissioners and land use experts have said it would not.

What is cluster housing?

The commission has developed a framework explaining its approach to cluster housing.

In Chapter 126 of the Connecticut General Statutes, Section 8-18 defines “cluster development” as a type of property development that dedicates at least one-third of the developed property to open space for recreational, conservation and agricultural purposes.

As applied to Weston, it means that rather than requiring that each house be located on a lot of at least two acres, houses may be clustered together in a smaller area, so long as no less than one-third of the overall development is reserved for open space.

To illustrate, if there is a 10-acre undeveloped parcel that contains significant topographical features or wetlands that preclude or substantially hamper development of a portion of the property, such features could be left as open space and the houses built on the remaining portion of the parcel.

Why consider it?

P&Z is considering open-space cluster housing for the following reasons:

To permanently set aside land as open space for use as parks or other passive recreational areas.

To permit economically feasible development of areas that would otherwise be difficult to develop.

To permit flexibility of design so that development may be conducted in harmony with and preserve natural site features.

To promote diversity of Weston’s housing stock.

To protect natural streams and the water supply generally.

To conserve forest, wildlife and other natural resources.

To contribute to the goal of avoiding municipal sewers by allowing more control over development activities that could affect the water supply.

Potential features

For discussion purposes, the commission has developed the following framework: