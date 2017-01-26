Having made short work of opponents in the South-West Conference so far this season, the Weston High boys swimming and diving team looked elsewhere for some competition.

The Trojans hosted Watertown last Friday, Jan. 20, in what turned into another one-sided affair. The hosts dominated most of the events for a 105-67 non-league win.

The meet opened with the 200-yard medley relay, where the Trojans took first and second. The winning team was made up of all juniors — Mateus Babinski, Nathan Katz, Sam Stewart, and Mitchell Levi. Their time was 1:47.38. Taking second place was the team of Stefan Garbee, Camden Archambeau, Sydney Louit, and Oscar Petersen, finishing in 1:57.95.

The individual events began with the 200 free, where Weston would again take first, second, and fourth places. Garbee won the event in 1:52.01. Behind him was Katz, who finished in 1:57.17. Teague Chamberlin took fourth in 2:01.54.

Then came the 200 IM, where the Trojans took first, third and fifth. Josh Franco won the event in 2:10.84, followed by Louit ( 2:24.41) and James Matik (2:40.80).

While Watertown did not have any divers, Weston’s Andrew Bell, Nikita Moffly, and Liam Simmons scored additional points for the team.

The swimming resumed with the 100 fly, where the Trojans would finish first, third, and fourth. Katz led the way in 56.78. Sam Stewart also broke the one-minute mark in 59.24 and Tyler Randall followed in 1:03.72.

In the 500 free, Chamberlin and Levi took second and third places respectively, with times of 5:33.23 and 5:53.76.

The 200 free relay was another one-two finish for Weston. Babinski, Garbee, Katz, and Niall Taylor won it in 1:38.31. Right behind them was the team of Petersen, Franco, Randall, and Teague Chamberlin. in 1:56.04.

In the 100 backstroke, the Trojans yet again took first, second, and fourth. Charlie Gosnell won the event in 1:03.42, followed by Taylor in 1:05.39. Jack Stewart took fourth in 1:20.79.

Weston swept the 100 breastroke, taking the top three places courtesy of Petersen (1:13.75), Camden Archambeau (1:15.60) and Tim Achar (1:23.51).

With only the 400 freestyle relay remaining, the Trojans swam unofficially, receiving no additional points.

Weston, now 5-0 overall, hosts Pomperaug on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.