Proposed Weston school budget increase now 2.5%

Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie has revised the school budget request for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

McKersie initially proposed a $50,046,915 budget, a 2.79% increase. However, at a recent school board budget meeting, he lowered that request to $49,907,522, which is $139,393 less than the original proposal. The new budget request stands at a 2.5% increase.

School board chairman Ellen Uzenoff said the board will vote on the budget request at its next meeting, on Monday, Jan. 30.

To get to the new budget amount, McKersie cut $52,695 from his request of $210,705 for 915 Chromebooks for the middle school.

The Chromebooks are part of a new Digital 1:1 initiative in which each student has access to his or her own electronic device.

McKersie’s initial budget proposal called for the purchase of 305 Chromebooks for each of the three grades in the middle school. However, school board member Dan McNeil expressed concern that the request was for more Chromebooks than there were students in the school.

The school’s director of technology explained that the additional Chromebooks would be replacement devices to “maximize instruction time” in case a student’s Chromebook stopped working.

“I appreciate what you’re saying — the No. 1 rule about technology is having a backup,” McNeill said. “I fully agree that having a safety net is important for a smooth implementation of the technology, but that number seems too high to me.”

The superintendent agreed to cut the cost of 228 Chromebooks from the budget request, leaving enough in for a Chromebook for every middle school student in the upcoming enrollment projection, plus three spares per classroom.

Other cuts

Other cuts to the budget increase include $57,560 from expected health insurance savings.

“Our projection for medical claims is now less than what it was when we put those claims forward,” said the Weston Schools director of finance, Richard Rudl. “We’ve now seen four months of claims becoming more favorable to us starting in September.”

Funding to repair a gap between radiators and windows at Weston Middle School was also cut.

According to Rudl, this expense was a matter of aesthetics, not one based on safety or necessity and therefore not needed. Rudl also recommended removing a 3D printer request for the high school.

McKersie called the new budget proposal “palatable” and said he was happy to get the increase down to 2.5% from last year.

The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 30, to vote on the budget. It will then go to the Board of Selectmen for review on Tuesday, Feb. 7.