West Point Captains discuss ‘War in the Pacific’ at Weston library

By Weston Forum on January 24, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Capt. Kyle Hatzinger and Capt. Gregory Hope

Capt. Kyle Hatzinger and Capt. Gregory Hope of West Point Military Academy will discuss “The War in the Pacific,” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library.

The talk is part of the lecture and film series of the Weston Historical Society’s Memories of World War II exhibit.

“The Allied militaries executed the Pacific War on a geographic scale that remains unparalleled in military history, leaving open literally hundreds of untold and unknown stories,” said Susan Moran of the historical society.

By examining the war at the highest and lowest levels possible, she said, a greater understanding of the vast conflict becomes evident. Hope and Hatzinger will provide a balanced look, exploring the conflict’s strategic elements as well as its individual stories in their talk.

The film and lecture series is free and open to the public.  

