Hwang looks to strengthen CT housing and energy policy, help towns

Sen. Tony Hwang is serving in multiple new leadership roles for the 2017 session of the Connecticut General Assembly.

An Assistant Republican Majority Leader, Hwang will serve as co-chair of the legislature’s Housing Committee. The panel has cognizance of all matters relating to housing programs, particularly in the area of homelessness.

“Our goal must be to prevent and end homelessness in Connecticut,” Hwang said. “Co-chairing the Housing Committee will allow me to work on a bipartisan basis with lawmakers to continue what has already been a successful effort. Homelessness affects everyone and every town in Connecticut and we can come together to address and fix this societal issue. Connecticut is already viewed as a national leader in addressing homelessness, and we have an opportunity to make even more progress.”

Hwang also stressed the need to reform the state’s controversial community and workforce housing statute 8-30g. The 1990 law has been used by developers to bypass local zoning laws and caused controversial housing decisions throughout Connecticut.

“The 8-30g law, while well-intentioned when it was passed, has since been used as a way to bypass local control and zoning regulations,” Hwang said. “This can forever alter the unique and historical character of neighborhood architecture our communities. We should take a close look at this law, how it can be improved and adapted, and how to encourage increased development of workforce housing. I will be seeking input from local zoning officials, community leaders and impacted neighborhoods on this important issue. I want local voices to be heard in Hartford. We should be able to come to a solution which provides municipalities’ much-needed control and flexibility while also achieving the goal of increasing our stock of workforce housing.”

Hwang will also serve as vice-chair of the Aging Committee. The committee has cognizance of all matters relating to senior citizens.

“My priority is to protect, preserve and promote the invaluable contributions of our seniors and sustain them in Connecticut,” Hwang said. “I will be focusing on the impact of taxation, health care and housing on our fastest growing Connecticut demographic. I encourage seniors in our region to reach out and share their thoughts and concerns with me at [email protected] or at 800-842-1421.”

Hwang will serve as vice-chair of the Energy and Technology Committee.

“My priority will maintain the balance of providing reliable energy solutions for businesses and consumers in an environment that is predictable, sustainable and transparent” Hwang said. “We also need to support towns in our region in their energy efficiency efforts. Legislation like virtual net metering and renewable energy can save taxpayers and businesses money while reducing our carbon footprint.”

Hwang will also serve on the Planning and Development Committee, which has cognizance of all matters relating to local governments.

“My goal is to help our communities adapt to a challenging and critical budget session, along with creating solutions which will lead to innovative urban, suburban and rural renewal. We’ve got to support efficient planning and economic development programs for our local governments.”

Hwang will also serve on the Judiciary Committee, which has cognizance of all matters relating to courts, judicial procedures, and criminal law.

Hwang represents Fairfield, Newtown, Westport, Weston and Easton.

