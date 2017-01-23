Women and money roundtable at Weston library

The Friends of the Weston Public Library are hosting the first of a three-part Women and Money Roundtable on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Weston Public Library.

The topic of the first roundtable will be Behavioral Finance: Why Smart People Make Bad Investment Decisions.

When it comes to the financial and real estate markets, people aren’t always as rational as one might think. Behavioral finance experts have been studying the not-so-smart decisions people make. This session will reveal the fears, misperceptions and emotional needs people have that sabotage their investment and home sale returns.

Presenters Julia Strayer and Liz Maccarone will discuss how to avoid mistakes and make decisions like pros.