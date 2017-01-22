About Town: Direction

Whither are we headed?

Here’s a modest proposal: Let’s all reaffirm that Weston is a place worth preserving just the way it is, as a small town without major infrastructure or public water supply. This is important, because “land capability” will determine the nature and scale of whatever changes may be afoot.

Next, we should consider that every level of government is pretty much tapped out. Certainly the State of Connecticut is. The Governor pointedly responded to pleas from COST (Council of Small Towns) last week that they had more money than he does. So don’t expect any sympathy, or any financial support for Weston from him.

But our Board of Education is prepared. Cuts to the small amount of Education Cost Sharing funds still coming in our direction are not only in the tea leaves, teachers are probably writing it on the blackboard. Or whiteboard.

“If Johnny gets 50 cents a week allowance to buy pencils and crayons, and Gov. Malloy takes away 45 cents, how much does Johnny then have?”

The way the majority in Hartford apparently seems to think, since Johnny lives in Weston the answer is the sky’s the limit.

The new Speaker of the House recently introduced bill HB5592: An Act Concerning Incentives For Municipal Revitalization Projects. There were 43 state representatives who signed on in support.

Only a concept so far, it goes like this: Create vibrant and livable communities by providing incentives to municipalities. Local projects only. Must contribute to cultural and economic growth.

Sound like a plan for Weston? Could be! But I wouldn’t count on any of the “incentives” being sent our way.

Speak Up

What’s fair to one part of the community may be less so to another.

In these days of scarce dollars and not too healthy Grand List growth, Weston should have a plan that provides adequately for all community needs, in a balanced way.

The League of Women Voters of Weston’s annual “Speak Up” event, on Feb. 4, provides an opportunity for the community to put their cards on the table. How much do we allocate for what and why? How much longer can Weston expect to be allowed “Home Rule?”

As this year’s municipal budget process gets underway, now is the time to establish a balance between school expenditures and other town needs. A facilities expansion for police, fire, and emergency services is overdue. Sharing is a value not just taught to children. It should be a lifelong habit.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.