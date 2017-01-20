Weston women march on Washington

The Weston Forum

Hundreds of women across Connecticut, including busloads from Weston, are traveling to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 21, to take part in the Women’s March on Washington.

The event takes place the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office as the nation’s 45th president.

The march is expected to draw a huge crowd, and more than 80 buses are making the trip from Connecticut alone. The event has received wide attention on social media, and is open to men and women, but women are expected to make up the bulk of attendees.

Ilisa Spitzer Nussbaum of Weston is going with her daughter Lucy, 11. Their bus leaves at 2 a.m. on Saturday and will return around 11 p.m. She said Lucy was interested in the presidential election and asked a lot of questions about voting and election rights, so she thought she would take her to the march. “I view this event as a core value of democracy to protest and defend the rights of women of all colors and backgrounds,” Nussbaum said.

