New Weston police station design gets a thumbs-up

Weston’s Police Commission has unanimously approved a new design for the police station renovation.

The latest design by architect Brian Humes of Jacunski Humes Architects sports a public entrance on the east side of the building, the same side as the Weston Fire Department.

In this proposed plan, the entrance is located on the basement level. The public will enter into a vestibule. To the left will be the dispatch center, and straight ahead will be the administrative assistant’s office.

This design allows for a 24-hour entrance point for the public. Currently, the police station entrance is on the west side of the building, and anyone wishing to contact dispatch after hours has to go to the opposite side.

In the new design, the administrative assistant’s office is located next to a staircase. Immediately up the stairs is an area with the chief’s office, two sergeants’ offices, the detective’s office, and a conference room.

There will be an elevator across from the administrative assistant’s office, so people who cannot use the stairs can easily get upstairs.

The staff entrance for the police department will be the one currently used by the public. The regional crime lab, as well as evidence storage, a kitchen and another sergeant’s office, will also be located upstairs.

Downstairs will house most of the police activity. Beyond the administrative assistant’s office will be separate locker rooms for males and females. There is a patrol room, break room, dining room, kitchen, storage space, and multiple bathrooms in the area near the locker rooms.

Down a corridor, toward the south of the building, there is an evidence receiving and processing space, interview rooms, prisoner processing and booking space, and two cells for prisoners.

There are two sally ports — small police car entrances — for officers to bring people in custody directly into the station without stepping outside. Those will be located on the east side of the building.

The prisoner processing area and cells are directly accessible from the sally ports.

Assistant’s office

Members of the Police Commission ultimately approved the plan with a unanimous vote, but not without expressing concerns about the location of the administrative assistant’s office, which is downstairs, in relation to the chief’s office, which is upstairs.

“Have we exhausted every opportunity to get Mary [Gunshor, police administrative assistant] closer to the chief?” asked Commissioner Peter Ottomano.

“Initially I was thinking it would be better if Mary was in the same area as me,” said Chief John Troxell. “But she’s in the main entrance downstairs and now it’s a 24-hour entrance. It’s a simple matter of her coming up the stairs.”

There will be an intercom system installed so Gunshor has easy access to Troxell, said Beth Gralnick, commission vice chairman.

“All of these issues will be resolved once we get this done,” she said, adding that there is also an elevator that goes from just outside the administrative assistant office to right next to the chief’s office.

Gunshor chimed in at the meeting to say she had “no problem” with the location of the administrative assistant’s office in relation to the chief’s office.

Dispatch

This new plan came about because of external pressures from Weston fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to keep dispatch in a location that was easily accessible to them.

A previous iteration of the plan called for the dispatch center to be located on the first floor, in the space near the current entrance of the police department — moving the dispatch center farther away from fire and EMS. That plan was approved by the Police Commission in November.

At the selectmen’s meeting on Dec. 1, a standing-room-only crowd filled with members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston EMS expressed their displeasure with that plan.

As a result, the selectmen approved an appropriation to design this new plan, with dispatch located near the entrance on the east side of the building.

Fire and EMS erupted in applause after the selectmen approved the appropriation.

“If this doesn’t address their issues, I don’t know what would,” said Gralnick. “They wanted us to move dispatch downstairs and we did exactly that.”

Ultimately, Troxell was satisfied with the plan and hopes the town will come together to get the police station renovation done.

“I think it will work for us,” said Troxell. “We’ve come a long way; I think we have our backs against the wall right now. If this doesn’t work, I don’t know what else we can do.”

The next step in the process is approval from the selectmen, who will have to approve a cost estimate for the project. After the estimate, the project can be put out for construction bids.