Onion Barn thief steals cans and bottles

A substantial number of recyclable cans and bottles were stolen in a break-in at the Onion Barn in Weston center in late December.

The cans and bottles were collected by the Weston Boosters Club and were going to be cashed in to raise money for Weston High School sports teams.

Ira Saferstein, who runs the program for the Boosters, said he estimates upwards of $500 of cans and bottles were stolen.

“Every Saturday morning, a different sports team is assigned to sort cans,” said Saferstein. “Every four or five weeks those cans are cashed in and the money goes to help sports at the schools.”

Saferstein said the club raises nearly $15,000 annually for Weston High School sports.

The Onion Barn is locked after the club uses it, but according to Saferstein some of the panels on the side of the barn were loose and were taken off.

Repairs have subsequently been made and the can drives have continued, but Saferstein is frustrated by the actions of the thief.

“The kids got up early in the cold and all of their work was stolen,” said Saferstein. “It’s kind of outrageous to me that someone would do this.”

Saferstein said he would love for cameras to be installed on the Onion Barn, but since there isn’t a power source, they would have to run the power from a generator or an offsite source.

“Could it have been a kid who stole the cans? Maybe,” said Saferstein. “But the cans are in huge clear recycling bags — it’s not just something you can throw in the backseat of a car.”

Saferstein urges anyone with information about the break-in to contact him at [email protected]

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Weston High Booster Club may do so at whsboosters.com, or at Weston Town Hall, where there is a small donation box to help reciprocate for the lost funds.