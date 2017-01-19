The Weston High boys ski team had time to spare against most of the competition in its most recent race.

Picking up three victories on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Trojans were an average of more than 32 seconds faster than three opponents at Mount Southington. With a team time of 289.39 seconds, they defeated Guilford (321.46), Litchfield (331.47) and Amity (312.69).

Greenwich (281.21) and Cheshire (285.21) were faster but the Trojans remained unbeaten against teams in their division.

Greenwich and Cheshire each had two skiers in the top 10 and took the top two individual spots as well. Weston’s Morgan Dawkins was in the mix with a combined 45.16, good for fourth overall.

A 47.51 got Jake Wilder 16th. A little farther back in the field, Weston posted back-to-back times from Kevin Crowley (48.44) and Will Ruiz (48.56), who were 29th and 30th, respectively.

Next was Connor Meccay, who was 43rd with a 49.49. Completing the scoring for the team, Brendan Schoff was 52nd in 50.23, 0.01 second behind Amity’s Alecsander Prete.

Also in the varsity race, Nick Miner was two places later in 50.30. Liam Hourihan was 66th in 51.57.

Weston’s girls defeated two opponents by posting a time of 323.48. They out-skied Cheshire (334.78) and also beat Litchfield (disqualified) but were behind Greenwich (311.31) and Amity (319.07) and remained unbeaten in their division.

Lauren Harris nearly took the top spot on the mountain. With a 47.66, she was second only to Cheshire’s Carly Fisher.

She was one of two Weston skiers in the top 20. The other was Emma Radish in 51.64, good for 19th.

A 53.18 got Mallory Rogers 28th. Next for the Trojans was Haley Bailleux in 55.65 for 45th.

Lydia Samson had a 57.48, just 0.02 second behind Glastonbury’s Hannah Rossman. Completing the scoring for the team, Lauren Rivera was 62nd in 57.87.

Five places later was Zoe Saldinger in 58.03. Jessica Grauberd was 78th in 59.74.

Nicole Crackup was 81st in 60.09 and Sophie Van Koppen was 105th with a 65.57.

Weston resumes its schedule on Jan. 26 when it faces Southington, Brunswick, Ridgefield, Hand and Gilbert.