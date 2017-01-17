The Weston Forum

Quilts are on display at Weston library

By Weston Forum on January 17, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

One of the quilts on display at the Weston Public Library.

One of the quilts on display at the Weston Public Library.

An exhibit of colorful quilts made by members of The Loose Threads quilting group is now on display in the community room at the Weston Public Library in Weston.

The quilts vary in size and design and are a great example of functional folk art.

Related posts:

  1. Weston fifth grader Leia Pinals doing relay for life
  2. Taste of Westport offers pre-party event
  3. Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Godfrey Road bridge
  4. Reservoir Run is this Sunday in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post The Center unveils new campaign, Reveal to Heal Next Post Did I Say That? Up north, with the ‘real’ people
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress