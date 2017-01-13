Revised Weston Board of Education budget calendar

This is an updated budget meeting calendar for the Weston Board of Education.

Thursday, Jan. 12 Superintendent and BOE presented the proposed 2017-18 budget to PTO members.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 Budget questions and answers, Weston Middle School library, 7 p.m. (televised).

Thursday, Jan. 19 Additional Q & A session, if needed, Weston Middle School. library, 7 p.m. (televised).

Monday, Jan. 23 Regular Board of Education meeting, and anticipated approval of a 2017-18 budget, Weston Middle School library, 6 to 9 p.m., (televised).

Thursday, Feb.2 BOE submits budget to first selectman’s office.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Board of Education meets with selectmen to review budget, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 8 Board of Education meets with Board of Finance to review budget, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 29 Board of Finance public hearing on budget, Weston Middle School cafeteria, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4 Board of Finance meeting to deliberate BOE and town budgets, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Wednesday, April 19 Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM), Weston High School auditorium, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 Proposed budget referendum.