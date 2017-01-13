The Weston Forum

Revised Weston Board of Education budget calendar

January 13, 2017

This is an updated budget meeting calendar for the Weston Board of Education.

Thursday, Jan. 12 Superintendent and BOE presented the proposed 2017-18 budget to PTO members.

Tuesday, Jan. 17  Budget questions and answers, Weston Middle School library, 7 p.m. (televised).

Thursday, Jan. 19 Additional Q & A session, if needed, Weston Middle School. library, 7 p.m. (televised).

Monday, Jan. 23 Regular Board of Education meeting, and anticipated approval of a 2017-18 budget, Weston Middle School library, 6 to 9 p.m., (televised).

Thursday, Feb.2 BOE submits budget to first selectman’s office.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Board of Education meets with selectmen to review budget, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 8 Board of Education meets with Board of Finance to review budget, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 29 Board of Finance public hearing on budget, Weston Middle School cafeteria, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4 Board of Finance meeting to deliberate BOE and town budgets, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Wednesday, April 19 Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM), Weston High School auditorium, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 Proposed budget referendum.

