Short Wharf finds the golden ticket

Weston Middle School performs Willy Wonka Jr.

By Weston Forum on January 13, 2017

Getting in the mood for their performance in Willy Wonka Jr. at Saugatuck Sweets in Fairfield, are Short Wharf actors, from left, Zoe Joie Edwards (Veruca Salt), Lindsey Greenberg (Violet Beauregarde), Gavin Spandow (Mike Teavee), Aidan McCarthy (Charlie Bucket), and Vahn Kessler (Willy Wonka). — Catherine Revzon photo

Weston Middle School’s theater group, Short Wharf, is performing Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. in the Weston High School auditorium at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory will light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder in addition to a host of fun new songs, Willy Wonka Jr. is a scrumdidivumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.

The musical is directed by Stacey Curti. It was selected because it appeals to both children and adults with a mix of wonder and mystery that makes the story timeless. “Everyone enjoys the anticipation of finding the golden ticket and being transported to the magical world of Willy Wonka’s Candy Factory,” Curti said.

There are 40 middle school students in the cast who have been rehearsing after school since October. There is also a production team featuring dedicated parents who have worked to create a dazzling set, beautiful costumes and mouth-watering props.

Tickets are $7 for students, $10 for adults, and may be purchased online at whscompany.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

